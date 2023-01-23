Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.00. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 343,880 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

