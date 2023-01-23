Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.29. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Gulf Resources has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 17.02%.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.