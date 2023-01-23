H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Reaches $27.78 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.78 million and $340,376.69 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

