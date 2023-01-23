H2O DAO (H2O) Market Cap Reaches $27.93 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.93 million and $342,445.55 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00411831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.61 or 0.28907502 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593250 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.