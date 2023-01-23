Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 103,769 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.84 million. Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

