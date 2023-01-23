Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.55 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6,474.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

