Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €158.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €188.70 ($205.11) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €183.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €162.51.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

