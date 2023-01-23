Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.2 %

HOG stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

