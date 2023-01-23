HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.
Shares of HCI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,029. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCI Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
