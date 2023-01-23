HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,029. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.04) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCI Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.