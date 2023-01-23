HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.83

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 911835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HDFC Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.