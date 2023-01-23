H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.51

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 105886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

