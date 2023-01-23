Head-To-Head Comparison: Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46% Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MSP Recovery and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Sterling Check’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Sterling Check’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.27 -$18.53 million $0.30 49.93

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

