Head to Head Contrast: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) & GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips -6.09% 7.50% 3.46% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 0.76 $3.93 billion ($1.27) -13.59 GE HealthCare Technologies $17.59 billion 1.80 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than GE HealthCare Technologies.

10.2% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Philips and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 4 5 2 0 1.82 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; and male grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

