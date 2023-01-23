Head to Head Review: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.19 $938.00 million $4.24 7.71

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.5% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J. C. Penney and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 2 7 4 0 2.15

Kohl’s has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 2.98% 12.46% 3.56%

Summary

Kohl’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

(Get Rating)

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.