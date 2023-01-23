Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Heineken from €123.00 ($133.70) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heineken from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Heineken from €116.00 ($126.09) to €114.00 ($123.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Heineken from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($135.87) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $56.50.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

