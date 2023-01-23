Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HIFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.94. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $242.99 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

