HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HRT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,119,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,119,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,765,408.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.