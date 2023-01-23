Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.23

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 53973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

