Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.68. 722,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.