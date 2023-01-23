Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $209.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.43. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

