Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,995. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

