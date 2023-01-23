Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators
In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,995. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.41.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
See Also
