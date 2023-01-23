Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.03 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.87 or 0.00047086 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $144.46 million and $18.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00205319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,290,350 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.