Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.03 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.87 or 0.00047086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $144.46 million and $18.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00205319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,290,350 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

