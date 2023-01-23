Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.26. 1,917,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

