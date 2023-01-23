Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 47,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

HBAN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 20,103,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

