Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Down 12.0% in December

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $177.20 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

