Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IBER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,485. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 249,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.