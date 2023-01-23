Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:IBER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,485. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
