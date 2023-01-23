Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Ideal Power stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

