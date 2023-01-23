Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Ideal Power stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
