Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $391.62 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

