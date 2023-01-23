Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $391.62 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
