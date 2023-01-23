Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $391.62 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

