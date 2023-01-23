IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 44498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

IMV Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

