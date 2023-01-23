Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 2,361,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,813. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

