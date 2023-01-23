Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.05. 2,361,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,813. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

