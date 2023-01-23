Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 829 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.55. The stock had a trading volume of 226,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

