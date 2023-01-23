Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,776. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

