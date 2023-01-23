Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

Shares of IBA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 4,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

