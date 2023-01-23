InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
InfuSystem Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of INFU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 1.15. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.
InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.28%.
Insider Transactions at InfuSystem
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 222,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.