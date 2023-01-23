Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

