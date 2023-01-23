Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
