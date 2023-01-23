Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $151,800,000.00 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

