Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $162,631.78 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,680,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.63 on Monday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

