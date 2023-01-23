Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $248,174.55 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Provention Bio Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PRVB stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
