Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Sells $248,174.55 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provention Bio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.