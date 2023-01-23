inSure DeFi (SURE) 1-Day Volume Tops $603,489.33

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $603,489.33 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00223438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00233657 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $603,657.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.