Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 775,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,303,000 after buying an additional 423,888 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

