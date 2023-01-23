Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.087 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $116.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

