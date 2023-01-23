Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,591,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $78.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

