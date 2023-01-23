InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 505,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE IHG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.77. 91,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

