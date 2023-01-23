Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) vs. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Financial Comparison

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics -291.70% -46.74% -40.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 1 0 1 0 2.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inventiva and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inventiva currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.16%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.73%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inventiva and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $4.96 million 51.82 -$58.72 million N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics $27.36 million 20.97 -$125.55 million ($2.68) -4.35

Inventiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Inventiva has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventiva beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

