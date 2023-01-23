Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.98. 17,799,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,787,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.