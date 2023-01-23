Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

