Investors Buy High Volume of RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,502 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,553 call options.

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RLX Technology stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

