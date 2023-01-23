Investors Buy High Volume of RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,502 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,553 call options.
RLX Technology Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of RLX Technology stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
