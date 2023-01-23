Investors Buy Large Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 224,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average daily volume of 80,044 call options.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,439,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nikola has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Institutional Trading of Nikola

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,766.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,581,605 shares of company stock worth $6,397,055. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 363,029 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

