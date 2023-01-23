Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of IONS opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

